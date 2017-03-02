Snapshots in Time: Realtor Jim Matsuoka recalled continuing hostilities toward Japanese-Americans following World War II and internment Photographer and date unknown.

Realtor Jim Matsuoka recalled continuing hostilities toward Japanese-Americans following World War II and internment: “I could only do business in the Central Area and [so I] opened my office down on Jackson. Central Area, Mount Baker and Beacon Hill — that’s about the only places I was able to work. Other places, they wouldn’t let me.” Quoted in Dee Goto, Seattle First Hill Lions, 2004, and repeated in City of Seattle, Southeast Seattle Community History Project: Asian Pacific Islander Americans in Southeast Seattle by Cassie Chin. A leader in the Japanese-American community, Mr. Matsuoka passed away in 2014 at the age of 100. Photographer and date unknown.
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by Hiroki Sakamoto
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.