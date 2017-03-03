Snapshots in Time: The Asian American and Pacific Islander health fair at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church offered seniors flu shots and many free health tests. Experts from over 40 organizations were on hand to answer questions and distribute health care information. Photographer unknown, dated November 1, 2000. Hiroki Sakamoto

About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by Hiroki Sakamoto Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.