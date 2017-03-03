Snapshots in Time: The Asian American and Pacific Islander health fair at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church offered seniors flu shots and many free health tests. Experts from over 40 organizations were on hand to answer questions and distribute health care information. Photographer unknown, dated November 1, 2000.
Hiroki Sakamoto
March 3, 2017
The Asian American and Pacific Islander health fair at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church offered seniors flu shots and many free health tests. Experts from over 40 organizations were on hand to answer questions and distribute health care information. Blaine Memorial, located in the Rainier Valley, serves a largely Japanese-American population. It’s name honors the white man who looked over the church during the period of Japanese internment. Photographer unknown, dated November 1, 2000.
