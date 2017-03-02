Snapshots in Time: The Danny Woo Community Garden was born in the mid-1970s through the efforts of the Inter*Im Community Development Association and the generosity of the Woo family which leases the property to Inter*Im for $1.00 per year. Photo by Dean Wong, date unknown. Hiroki Sakamoto

