Snapshots in Time: The Danny Woo Community Garden was born in the mid-1970s through the efforts of the Inter*Im Community Development Association and the generosity of the Woo family which leases the property to Inter*Im for $1.00 per year. Photo by Dean Wong, date unknown.

Hiroki Sakamoto
March 2, 2017
The Danny Woo Community Garden was born in the mid-1970s through the efforts of the Inter*Im Community Development Association and the generosity of the Woo family which leases the property to Inter*Im for $1.00 per year. The P-Patch on a terraced hillside in the I.D. provides space for Asian American families, particularly seniors, to grow their own herbs and vegetables. Photo by Dean Wong, date unknown.
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.