Snapshots in Time: The IDEC (International District Emergency Center) has provided on the spot emergency assistance to residents and businesses in the ID for decades. Founded and led by Donnie Chin, IDEC works closely with police and fire departments. Left to Right, back row. Photo by Dean Wong, undated, circa 1990.

Hiroki Sakamoto
March 6, 2017
The IDEC (International District Emergency Center) has provided on the spot emergency assistance to residents and businesses in the ID for decades. Founded and led by Donnie Chin, IDEC works closely with police and fire departments. Left to Right, back row. Seattle Fire Department members Craig Hanada, Firefighter; Ron Hiraki, Captain; Preston Bhang, Lieutenant; Jeff Jinka, Paramedic; Randy Foy, Paramedic. Front Row. Donnie Chin, Director of the International District Emergency Center; Lap Woo and Jia Yuan Zeng (IDEC Volunteers). The local fire station, and particularly Asian American firefighters were very supportive of the IDEC, providing volunteer labor and often cash out of their own pockets. As of 2014 Craig Hanada is still fighting fires in the city. Photo by Dean Wong, undated, circa 1990.
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.