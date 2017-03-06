Snapshots in Time: The IDEC (International District Emergency Center) has provided on the spot emergency assistance to residents and businesses in the ID for decades. Founded and led by Donnie Chin, IDEC works closely with police and fire departments. Left to Right, back row. Photo by Dean Wong, undated, circa 1990. Hiroki Sakamoto

About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by Hiroki Sakamoto Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.