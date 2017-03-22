Transformative Justice: Building safety for communities at the margins Priya Rai

API Chaya is an organization that was born out of community responses to harm. It is not a new story—we first came together because fierce women in our immigrant communities were facing direct harm, seeing their sisters, friends, community members literally dying due to domestic and sexual violence. There were no meaningful responses from the state—if there was anything, it was woefully inadequate, and far too late. There also were not any culturally relevant services—nowhere they could go to speak to someone who could understand their lives as immigrants, where they could speak their own language, nowhere that could understand their culture and values. It became clear that they needed to do the work themselves, that they needed to look to their own communities, and to each other.

While it seems simple that friends and community members would support each other in times of crisis, it actually goes against most of what we are taught in schools and through narratives and stories we see in the media. We are told, almost exclusively, to call the police if we are experiencing harm. While that might be an avenue that works for some people as an immediate intervention, there are numerous reasons why someone might not want to call the police—particularly those who have multiple marginalized identities. Especially in this political moment—do we expect people who are undocumented to call the police when it might lead to their own arrest and deportation? What if they do not speak English? What if they are queer or trans? What if they hold all of those identities? According to a National Domestic Violence Hotline report, overall survivors of domestic violence “felt less safe after calling the police,” and two out of three women who called the police were “somewhat or extremely afraid to call the police in the future.”

Further, we have seen how these systems are used to criminalize survivors themselves, especially women of color, queer folks, and immigrants. Many in our movement have been active in trying to seek justice for survivors jailed or penalized for trying to stay safe—people like Marissa Alexander, Nan- Hui Jo, Bresha Meadows—challenging us to deeply reflect on how criminalization has brought harm to our communities. We must do the hard work of embracing the complexity of our own humanities; we are all capable of experiencing harm, and also capable of causing harm. Notions of “good” and “bad” people might serve to make us feel better, but it is not the reality of our world. People are not solely some of their actions. Our current model is based on the idea that we can merely remove “bad people” from society and our problems will disappear, but we must recognize the fact that punishment-only does not lead to change. Given these truths, it is no surprise that after decades of investing in criminalization as the frontline approach to addressing gender-based harm, overall rates of violence have not gone down. How can we shift our response to violence so that we are supporting survivors and their self-determination, as well as supporting people to fundamentally change their abusive behaviors?

At API Chaya, we have always known and seen how the current systems are not working for our people. We frame and cater all of our programs around the principle of “Natural Helpers”—working to build skills and power for individuals in our communities—hair stylists, lawyers, faith leaders, business owners, day care providers, doctors, teachers, community organizers, etc. They are trained to recognize the dynamics and warning signs of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking, and how to support both people experiencing harm, and work with people causing harm to change.

The Natural Helpers Project is especially valuable because it also functions as a leadership development program that nurtures natural community leaders to address gender-based violence within a context of long-term social change. It works within the framework of community accountability and transformative justice (CA/TJ), which are community-based models to heal from and respond to violence on an individual level, while seeking to transform the root causes that allow that violence to happen in the first place. Through our more than 20 years of community work, we are ready to truly take time to invest in what it means to intervene and respond to harm in fundamentally transformative ways.

Community accountability is a process in which a community—a group of friends, a family, a church or mosque, a workplace, an apartment complex, a neighborhood, etc.—work together to provide safety and support, affirm anti-oppressive values, work to support people in changing abusive or harmful behaviors, and commit to changing the political conditions that lead to harm and oppression.

We understand that individual acts of harm do not only have their individual impact, but often have ripple effects and therefore need to be solved within community that might also be affected. Community accountability asks individuals to think about the power of turning to a friend of yours, a family member, and telling them you are concerned about some of their behavior. This is part of the work to break silences, moving away from the idea that it is “not my business.” What would it mean if we could support people to actually change? CA/TJ work has looked many different ways, including accountability circles, safety plans that leverage community resources (e.g. child care, walking people home), study groups of people learning about CA/TJ together, collective resiliency, accessible healing, conflict mediation practices, and full- on community interventions in violent situations. There are many great models and examples of this type of violence intervention working—we highly recommend exploring the tools from a fabulous organization called Creative Interventions, and the framework and analysis of INCITE!

Many Asian, South Asian, and Pacific Islander communities are bound together by shared experiences of migration and the struggle to survive as marginalized communities. To live violence free-lives, we must develop holistic strategies for addressing violence that speak to the intersection of all forms of oppression. This is the potential of transformative justice, and why we have made it a strategic priority for 2017. We deeply value each other’s safety and wellness, and API Chaya strongly believes in the inherent power of our communities to come together in response to violence. We are committed to strengthening our capacity to do more CA/TJ work as we build a more just and loving world, where safety and security is not premised on violence or the threat of violence, but based on a collective commitment to guaranteeing the survival and care of all peoples.

If we can change the way we interact with each other—look towards being intentional around teaching and practicing consent, setting and respecting boundaries, engaging in processes of deep accountability for the simple things we do to some of the most harmful—we can find our way towards a violence-free world. We have always been the ones we were waiting for, and we invite you to join us in love and resistance.