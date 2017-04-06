#Resister—April 6, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action The International Examiner

The City of Seattle has proposed the construction of a Navigation Center at the Pearl Warren building in the International District. This decision has caused some controversy due to a lack of communication with community leaders. Few opportunities have been made available to voice and address concerns – the second Public Meeting regarding the Navigation Center has been moved to Monday, April 24th.

***

EPIC (Ending the Prison Industrial Complex) is having a general meeting TONIGHT, April 6th starting at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Black Power Epicenter (6320 Beacon Ave).

***

Securing Freedom: Digital Security for Organizers

This online webinar is free for MAG-Net members and $50 for non-members. The Media Action Grassroots Network (MAG-Net) mobilizes a media justice movement to end racism and poverty. Member organizations amplify the voices of impacted communities to win communication rights and power. To find out about membership contact angella@mediajustice.org.