AARP calls for nominations for Asian American & Pacific Islander Community Hero Awards The International Examiner

The following is a statement from AARP.

AARP proudly announces a call for nominations for its 2nd Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Community Hero Awards to acknowledge the extraordinary staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations that serve AAPIs age 50-plus. Nominations may be made from now until May 23, 2017.

For complete information and to submit a nomination, visit AARP’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AARPAAPI. Eligible nominees include any non-senior management employee or volunteer of a non-profit organization that serves Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders age 50-plus. Nominees can be any age and ethnicity. The awards are open to the public and there is no charge for entry.

“Every single day throughout the U.S. members of our AAPI community are serving seniors. Help us give national recognition to these community members who give of themselves to improve the lives of our elders. Nominate a non-senior staff member or volunteer for their commitment to helping older adults,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy. “This award is AARP’s acknowledgement to those individuals for their generosity and service that help makes the lives of older adults better.”

Ten finalists will be chosen from the submitted nominees by a committee comprised of AARP staff and featured on a Facebook photo album for open voting in early June. Users can “like” or “share” the finalist to cast their vote. Three heroes will be announced in July, and they and their organizations will each receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Previous heroes include Shiao-Lin D. Hui of the Chinese Community Center Free Clinic at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of Chicago (CCBA) in Chicago, IL; Julie Kimiyo Hubbard of Yu- Ai Kai Japanese American Community Senior Service in San Jose, CA; and Dongwoo “Joe” Pak of the Korean-American Seniors Association of Orange County in Garden Grove, CA.