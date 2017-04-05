Announcement: ​A conversation about Feminism and War in the Asia Pacific to be held at Wing Luke Museum April 6 The International Examiner

Feminism and War in the Asia Pacific will be held at the Wing Luke Museum (719 South King Street, Seattle, WA 98104) on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. It is a great opportunity to learn and have a conversation about the role of feminism in ending war and achieving peace and justice. Poet and translator Don Mee Choi will open with a reading from her powerful collection, Hardly War. Christine Ahn, founder of Women Cross the DMZ and co-founder of the Korea Policy Institute, will speak on the current threat of war in the Asia Pacific. Local writer and activist Soya Jung will moderate a conversation about feminism and war with Ahn, local Lakota organizer Matt Remle, international human rights activist Cindy Domingo, and GABRIELA Seattle’s Jill Mangaliman.

The event is free and open to public. Light refreshment will be provided.

For more details about the event, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The event is cosponsored by APALA, LELO, NAPAWF, Gabriela, Parisol, Channel Foundation and World Affairs Council.