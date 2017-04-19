Announcement: Annual Japanese Baptist Church sukiyaki dinner to be held April 29

The annual Japanese Baptist Church Sukiyaki fundraiser will be held on April 29 at the church location (160 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122). Curbside take-out begins from 2:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and dine-in starts at 4:00 p.m. Crafts and baked goods are for sale at the event, while there are beautiful ikebana floral displays for all to enjoy. A “Night in Japan” cultural program begins at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donations for adults are $15, and $9 for children 12 and under.
For more details, please visit www.jbcseattle.org.