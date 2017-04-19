← Previous Post

Announcement: Annual Japanese Baptist Church sukiyaki dinner to be held April 29

The International Examiner April 19, 2017 0
The annual Japanese Baptist Church Sukiyaki fundraiser will be held on April 29 at the church location (160 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122). Curbside take-out begins from 2:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and dine-in starts at 4:00 p.m. Crafts and baked goods are for sale at the event, while there are beautiful ikebana floral displays for all to enjoy. A “Night in Japan” cultural program begins at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donations for adults are $15, and $9 for children 12 and under.

For more details, please visit www.jbcseattle.org.

