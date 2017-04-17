Announcement: Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration to be held on May 7 The International Examiner

Presented by the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition, the 2017 Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month Celebration will be held on May 7 at 11:45 a.m. at the Seattle Center Armory to display the different culture, traditions, and history of API communities through dance, music, and art. A Capella sensation The Filharmonic is the featured musician of the event, and this year, the Hum Bow Eating Contest has been subsequently renamed the “Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Eating Contest” in honor of the lifelong local community activist.

2017 is also the 20th anniversary of Seattle Center Festál. The API Heritage Month Celebration in May is one of many community events that celebrate the cultural richness of communities in Seattle at the Festál.