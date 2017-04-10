← Previous Post
Announcement: CIDBIA proposes expanded business area to raise funds for more services

The International Examiner April 10, 2017 0
Photo by Anakin Fung

The Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) is proposing to establish a renewed and expanded Business Improvement Area as the primary funding vehicle for moving the neighborhood’s vision of a vibrant district into a reality.

The funds will be used for a several areas of improvement: Public safety services; City collaboration on safety services; crime reporting and tracking; training and outreach; business retention and recruitment; retail recruitment and retention; business technical assistance; economic and demographic data; sanitation and public spaces; enhance street cleaning seven days per week; daily litter pickup and graffiti removal; weekly pressure-washing; daily alleyway maintenance; marketing, communication and events; enhanced, informative communication to stakeholders; effective marketing materials; community festivals and events.

For more information, visit www.cidbia.org.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

