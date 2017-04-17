Announcement: Comcast Cares Day at El Centro this Saturday, April 22 The International Examiner

Be a part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s 16th annual Comcast Cares Day this Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year, Comcast’s Seattle volunteer project benefits El Centro de la Raza on Beacon Hill.

Comcast Cares Day has grown to be the nation’s largest single-day corporate volunteer event.

In Washington, over 3,200 volunteers across 13 cities will be involved in dozens of projects, including volunteering at urban gardens, YMCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs, and a forest preserve. The projects benefit veterans, people with special needs, seniors, communities of color, youth, families, and more.

Volunteers get a free Cares Day t-shirt, free breakfast, and lunch at Plaza Roberto Maestas with a live Latin band, food trucks, vendor carts providing food, and a closing ceremony.

Free residential parking is available nearby and the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station is across the street.

HOW TO SIGN UP

1. Visit: www.comcastinthecommunity.com

2. Sign in as a “guest” and select the Seattle El Centro project.