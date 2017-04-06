← Previous Post
Announcement: Community invited to Mt. Baker Housing Association special occasion

The International Examiner April 6, 2017 0
The Mt. Baker Village Apartments complex has nine buildings on winding, tree-shaded and landscaped grounds. Located within two blocks of the Mt. Baker light rail station, this complex provides easy access to downtown and convenient local amenities. • Courtesy Photo

The following is an announcement from Mt. Baker Housing Association:

The Mt. Baker Housing Association is inviting the community to join a special occasion at Mt. Baker Village Apartments on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This is an opportunity to interact, meet Mt. Baker Housing Association’s board of directors, staff, residents, Mt. Baker businesses, and allies.

There are two reasons why this date is significant:

1. Groundbreaking and Gateway Celebration for Mt. Baker Village. As you may know, more than 144 families call Mt. Baker Village home. Many of them have been at the property for decades, even before MBHA acquired the property. A very large percentage of them are the most vulnerable populations in Seattle/King County.

2. April is Khmer New Year month. April 17, 2017 happens to also be the day of Commemoration for the Fall of Phnom Penh and the start of the Khmer Rouge Takeover in Cambodia which lead to 2.5 million lives lost and made Cambodia the most heavily bombed country in the history of the world with over 500,000-2 million tons of bombs dropped as part of the secret bombing under the Nixon/Kissinger administration.

• Attendees will hear from Executive Director Mike Rooney about the groundbreaking projects and the positive impact it contributes in shaping the city’s most culturally rich neighborhood in Southeast Seattle.

• Mt. Baker Housing Association will listen to community heavy weights as they speak about their experiences.

• Mt. Baker Housing Association partnered with Southeast Asian restaurant and P.O.C. lead restaurant business from Mt. Baker Neighborhood to cater lunch, which is free. Please RSVP at sarah@mtbakerhousing.org.

• Resident stories will be showcased at the event.

• A Khmer cultural dance will be performed by a local group whose leadership team had roots at Mt. Baker Village Apts.

WHERE: Mt. Baker Village, Community Room, 2580 29th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
WHEN: Monday, April 17, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

