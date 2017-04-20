Announcement: Gateway, light poles causing Hing Hay Park delays The International Examiner

The Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation announced that while the majority of Hing Hay Park is complete, there are a few items that are outstanding including the artistic gateway and light poles which are causing delay.

The City said in a statement: “We are currently addressing the light poles. They arrived at the site with deficiencies. The manufacturer has taken responsibility and will fabricate and deliver replacements, however, they have a long lead time. We are waiting for a schedule from the manufacturer for replacement light poles. Once we have information on the lighting installation we will work with the community to determine when we can open the park.

“The artistic gateway structure will be installed in late summer, however, we will open the park before then. The gateway is being fabricated off site and the artist’s schedule shows on site installation from July through August. During installation, a section of the park will need to be fenced for public safety. Once the gateway is installed the full park will open and a community celebration will be planned. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

To stay up to date on the project, visit www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/hing-hay-park.