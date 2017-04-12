Announcement: Groundbreaking and gateway celebration for Mt. Baker Village to be held April 17 The International Examiner

Mt. Baker Village Apartment is having its groundbreaking and gateway celebration on April 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mt. Baker Housing Executive Director Mike Rooney will be talking about the groundbreaking projects and the positive impact it contributes in shaping the city’s most culturally rich neighborhood in Southeast Seattle. Community leaders will also be there and speak about their experiences in the neighborhood.

With more than 144 families staying at Mt. Baker Village Apartment, resident stories will be displayed at the event. Many of them have been living at the property for decades before MBHA acquired the property.

Coincidentally, April is Khmer New Year month. April 17th also happens to be the day of Commemoration for the Fall of Phnom Penh and the start of the Khmer Rouge Takeover in Cambodia which lead to 2.5 million lives lost and made Cambodia the most heavily bombed country in the history of the world as part of the secret bombing under the Nixon/Kissinger administration. A Khmer cultural dance will be performed by a local group whose leadership team had roots at Mt. Baker Village Apartments.

Lunch will be provided for free at the event. Those who are interested please RSVP to sarah@mtbakerhousing.org.