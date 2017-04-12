Announcement: Kin On’s April Mahjong Night to be held on April 20 The International Examiner

Kin On‘s wildly popular Mahjong Night is back this Spring. Co-hosted with Northwest Mutual, Kin On’s Mahjong Night will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., at Kin On Health Care Center (4418 S. Brandon St., Seattle). Play a friendly game of Mahjong and win one of many raffle prizes on Mahjong Night. The event is a great chance to help seniors combat social isolation by meeting nursing home residents, and Mahjong is commonly believed that helps train our brain and keeping the elderly’s mind fresh!

RSVP here before April 13 to reserve your spot. Should you have any questions, contact 206.556.2237 or healthyliving@kinon.org.