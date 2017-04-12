← Previous Post
Next Post →

Announcement: Kin On’s April Mahjong Night to be held on April 20

The International Examiner April 12, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Courtesy photo

Kin On‘s wildly popular Mahjong Night is back this Spring. Co-hosted with Northwest Mutual, Kin On’s Mahjong Night will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., at Kin On Health Care Center (4418 S. Brandon St., Seattle). Play a friendly game of Mahjong and win one of many raffle prizes on Mahjong Night. The event is a great chance to help seniors combat social isolation by meeting nursing home residents, and Mahjong is commonly believed that helps train our brain and keeping the elderly’s mind fresh!

RSVP here before April 13 to reserve your spot. Should you have any questions, contact 206.556.2237 or healthyliving@kinon.org.

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.