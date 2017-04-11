← Previous Post
Announcement: KOBO at Higo to host a reading on CID history

The International Examiner April 11, 2017 0
Photo by Anakin Fung

KOBO at Higo on South Jackson St. will host a reading on May 6 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. as part of Atlas Obscura’s Ghosts of Seattle Past walking tour of Seattle history.

The lineup of authors includes:

• Dean Wong reading a piece about grief, Donnie Chin, and Canton Alley

• Shelly Leavens reading from an interview with Roger Shimomura about the Wah Mee and Bush Garden, and some surrounding art spaces in the ID

• Dave Holden (son of Jazz Patriarch of Seattle, Oscar Holden) in conversation with Jaimee Garbacik about the Palomar Theatre and old jazz scene

• Noel Franklin reading her comic about the OK Hotel

• Judy T. Oldfield reading from an essay about the Merchant’s Café and the dangers (and possible redemption) of tech culture

• Tamiko Nimura reading about the inspiration she found in David Ishii bookstore

Walking tour starts at in front of the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute at 104 17th Ave. S (along Yesler Way).

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

