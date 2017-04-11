Announcement: KOBO at Higo to host a reading on CID history The International Examiner

KOBO at Higo on South Jackson St. will host a reading on May 6 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. as part of Atlas Obscura’s Ghosts of Seattle Past walking tour of Seattle history.

The lineup of authors includes:

• Dean Wong reading a piece about grief, Donnie Chin, and Canton Alley

• Shelly Leavens reading from an interview with Roger Shimomura about the Wah Mee and Bush Garden, and some surrounding art spaces in the ID

• Dave Holden (son of Jazz Patriarch of Seattle, Oscar Holden) in conversation with Jaimee Garbacik about the Palomar Theatre and old jazz scene

• Noel Franklin reading her comic about the OK Hotel

• Judy T. Oldfield reading from an essay about the Merchant’s Café and the dangers (and possible redemption) of tech culture

• Tamiko Nimura reading about the inspiration she found in David Ishii bookstore

Walking tour starts at in front of the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute at 104 17th Ave. S (along Yesler Way).