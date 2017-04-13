Announcement: Korean American Service Day to be held April 22 The International Examiner

The annual Korean American Service Day will be held on Saturday, April 22, at Fremont Peak Park (4357 Palatine Avenue North, Seattle, Washington 98103), at 10:00 a.m. Organized by Korean American Coalition of Washington, this annual occasion will be weeding and tidying up Fremont Peak Park in honor of Earth Day. The event is a great opportunity for volunteers and members of the Korean-American community join forces to create impact for the community and be apart of something great.

Korean style lunch will also be served at the event.

Korean American Service Day is an annual occasion for Korean Americans and their families, friends, and networks to support their local communities through one coordinated day of service with the aim to:

Rally Korean Americans and their networks to join together and make a difference

Forge long-term relationships between volunteers and their local community organizations

Increase exposure for Korean American civic engagement and service in all underserved communities

Now in its third year, this annual event has brought together hundreds of volunteers in major cities to build and strengthen our communities.

Register for your spot to this great event here and check out its Facebook event page for the latest information. If you have any questions about the event, please send an email at info@kaserviceday.org.