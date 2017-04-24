← Previous Post

Announcement: Liberty Bank Building Art Open House to be held April 26

Africatown-Central District Preservation and Development Association (Africatown), The Black Community Impact Alliance (BCIA), Capitol Hill Housing (CHH), and Centerstone are hosting an Art Open House to showcase the artwork that will be installed at the Liberty Bank Building on Wednesday, April 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Centerstone main office (722 18th Ave, Seattle WA). Nine artists were selected to help tell the history of Liberty Bank and the story of the African American community in the Central District. The artists will be formally introduced and will talk about some of the initial concepts of the art pieces.

For more details and the latest information about the event, please visit the event’s Facebook page.

