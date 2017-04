Announcement: Mariners Japanese Baseball Night The International Examiner

The Seattle Mariners are holding a Salute to Japanese Baseball Night at Safeco Field, a night of Japanese culture. For every ticket sold, $5 will benefit Japanese nonprofit organizations in Seattle. Redeem your giveaway (while supplies last) by bringing your ticket to Section 103 before the end of the 4th inning. Main level tickets cost $35, and the deadline to purchase is Monday, April 17, 5:00 p.m.

For tickets or for more information, visit Mariners.com/Japan and enter the promo code: JAPAN.