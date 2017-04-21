Announcement: Navigation Center community meeting to be held April 24 The International Examiner

The City of Seattle announces a community meeting will be held on April 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at International District Community Center (719 8th Ave. S.), regarding the new Navigation Center. Housed at the Pearl Warren Building, this center will be a one-stop, low-barrier shelter designed to connect homeless individuals to services and housing. This meeting is open to public.

Devices for real time translation in Cantonese, Mandarin, and Vietnamese is available at the meeting. Public transport is highly recommended due to limited parking.