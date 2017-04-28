Announcement: Prepare for May Day protests 2017 The International Examiner

Celebrated as International Workers’ Day, May Day is Monday, May 1. As in past years, the City of Seattle expects and encourages peaceful expressions of free speech.

If you live or work downtown or in nearby neighborhoods, plan for potential traffic disruptions and for larger than normal crowds along march routes. As always, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Call 911 if you see criminal activity.

Below are tips in English, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Chinese that are provided by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.

For more tips on how to stay safe and aware for residents, businesses, and everyone, visit http://bit.ly/MayDaySEA.