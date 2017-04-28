← Previous Post

Announcement: Prepare for May Day protests 2017

The International Examiner April 28, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Celebrated as International Workers’ Day, May Day is Monday, May 1. As in past years, the City of Seattle expects and encourages peaceful expressions of free speech.

If you live or work downtown or in nearby neighborhoods, plan for potential traffic disruptions and for larger than normal crowds along march routes. As always, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Call 911 if you see criminal activity.

Below are tips in English, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Chinese that are provided by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.

For more tips on how to stay safe and aware for residents, businesses, and everyone, visit http://bit.ly/MayDaySEA.

The route of May Day protest 2017.

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.