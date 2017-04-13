Announcement: Preview of Camp Harmony 75th anniversary to be held on April 15 as part of JCCCW’s Omoide program The International Examiner

Previews for the 75th anniversary of the Wartime Civilian Control Administration (WCCA) facility in Puyallup (WA) will be the outlined and presented at the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington‘s (JCCCW) Omoide (Memories) monthly program on April 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., at JCCCW’s location (1414 South Weller Street). The program will be presented by Eileen Yamada Lamphere, Elsie Taniguchi and Cho Shimizu.

From April 28 to September 12, 1942, the Western Washington Fairgrounds was the hastily renovated and constructed facility, housing some 7,900 persons of Japanese ancestry (Nikkei). They were forcibly moved from the homes in King and Pierce counties and Alaska.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt called these facilities “America’s Concentration Camps.” His Executive Order 9066 set in motion the mandatory removal and incarceration of some 120,000 Nikkei from the west coast.

The Puyallup Valley Japanese American Citizens’ League (JACL) chapter will hold the special public observance this fall on September 2 at the fairgrounds.

The program is free and open to public. For more information, please send an e-mail at Omoide@jcccw.org or call 206-568-7114.