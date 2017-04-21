Announcement: Seattle Public Schools Ethnic Studies Task Force seeking applications The International Examiner

Seattle Public Schools is beginning the process for developing recommendations for the teaching of ethnic studies in grades 9-12. The recommendations for grades 9-12 are the first step in ensuring ethnic studies are a part of the pre-K- 12 curriculum. A task force will be formed, and its work will begin in May 2017. The tentative target date for completion of recommendations is October 2017.

Applications will be accepted through April 21. Application forms and instructions can be found on the Ethnic Studies Task Force page.

Application direct link: http://www.seattleschools.org/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=23372821.