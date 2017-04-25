Announcement: Still time to register for Ethnic Heritage Council 2017 Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony The International Examiner

The annual Ethnic Heritage Council Dinner & Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at The new Centilia Cultural Center at Plaza Roberto Maestas, El Centro de la Raza (1660 South Roberto Maestas Festival Street, Seattle, WA 98144). This year the event will honor the 2017 Ethnic Heritage Council Awards Recipients Iraj Khademi, Estela Ortega and Christos Govetas & Ruth Hunter.

Register your spot at www.ethnicheritagecouncil.org or download registration here.

For more details about the event, please email to info@ethnicheritagecouncil.org.