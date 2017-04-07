Announcement: UW Honors ICHS CEO Teresita Batayola as WOMAN of COURAGE The International Examiner

On April 1, International Community Health Services’ (ICHS) CEO, well-known health center movement leader Teresita Batayola, was honored at the University of Washington Women’s Center’s WOMEN of COURAGE: Undaunted gala. Batayola was named a WOMAN of COURAGE for her achievements bringing equity and diversity to local and global communities.

Each year, the UW Women’s Center gala recognizes men and women who are helping shape a better future.

“It’s hard to find a more passionate and effective advocate for ICHS and the community’s needs than Teresita,” said Hiroshi Nakano, Director of Value Based Care at Valley Medical Center and a member of ICHS’ Board of Directors. “There are those that can tell you what is needed, but Teresita is among a select few with the leadership ability to mobilize an organization, the community and broader stakeholder groups into demonstrable results towards equity.”

Batayola has served as ICHS CEO since 2008, after joining the organization in 2004. She has brought her vision and leadership as a prominent national advocate of affordable health care and health equity, and in particular, of work to improve the health outcomes of minority populations. She is a past president of the Washington Association of Community and Migrant Health Centers and serves on the boards of the Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations, the Community Health Plan, Community Health Network and the Community Clinic Contracting Network. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Batayola to the Healthier Washington Health Innovation Leadership Network and to the Seattle College District Board of Trustees.

For more information about ICHS, please visit: www.ichs.com.