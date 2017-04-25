Announcement: Uwajimaya’s new Kai Market to celebrate Grand Opening on May 3

Uwajimaya CEO Denise Moriguchi (right) and development manager Miye Moriguchi (center) welcome guests to a preview of Kai Market. The small specialty market, located in South Lake Union, will be managed by store director Warren Hutch (left). Photo by Lexi Potter, April 2017.
Locally-based Asian supermarket chain Uwajimaya will host a grand opening for their newest location, Kai Market, on Wednesday, May 3.
The small urban market is a distinct departure from Uwajimaya’s regional Asian supermarkets. At one-eighth to one-tenth the size, it offers a unique shopping experience and access to high-quality Asian foods for South Lake Union’s residents, workers, and visitors.
Products are now on the shelves at Uwajimaya’s new urban market. Photo by Lexi Potter, April 2017.
Kai means “ocean” in both Japanese and Hawaiian. According to Uwajimaya staff, the market’s product line emphasizes fresh “grab-n-go bites inspired by the sea.” Kai Market will stock about 1,100 specialty products, including sushi-grade fish, local and imported sake growlers, hand-crafted bento boxes, and live seafood.
Fresh fish, including sushi-grade salmon, octopus, and tuna at Uwajimaya’s new Kai Market. Photo by Lexi Potter, April 2017.
Fresh shellfish at Kai Market in South Lake Union. Photo by Lexi Potter, April 2017.
The market will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To keep up with Kai Market’s development, visit its Facebook page.
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.