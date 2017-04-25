Announcement: Uwajimaya’s new Kai Market to celebrate Grand Opening on May 3 The International Examiner

Locally-based Asian supermarket chain Uwajimaya will host a grand opening for their newest location, Kai Market, on Wednesday, May 3.

The small urban market is a distinct departure from Uwajimaya’s regional Asian supermarkets. At one-eighth to one-tenth the size, it offers a unique shopping experience and access to high-quality Asian foods for South Lake Union’s residents, workers, and visitors.

Kai means “ocean” in both Japanese and Hawaiian. According to Uwajimaya staff, the market’s product line emphasizes fresh “grab-n-go bites inspired by the sea.” Kai Market will stock about 1,100 specialty products, including sushi-grade fish, local and imported sake growlers, hand-crafted bento boxes, and live seafood.

The market will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To keep up with Kai Market’s development, visit its Facebook page.