Column: How to answer, ‘So, what’s next?’ after graduation Brandon Hadi

Almost a year ago, I walked across the stage to receive my college diploma. It was a moment I imagined since I was a child—college was meant to be the pinnacle of adolescence, the marker of adulthood, and I couldn’t wait to claim my newfound freedom.

I was caught unawares, however, when the euphoria was subtly replaced with anxiety. “Congratulations” was quickly followed by “What’s next?,” breeding anxious thoughts and nervous laughter. My plan to enjoy my “time off,” taking it easy during my gap year to sort things out, soon turned into a frantic search for career opportunities, driven by madness.

Once I found a job, the questions kept coming. “When are you going back to school? For which program? How about the GRE or MCAT? Letters of recommendation? Research experience?” More frantic searching.

A few months later, with a job, research experience, and other projects that have prepared me for the next step, I’ve found answers to most of these questions. Truthfully, though, this period of my life has been exponentially more challenging than I imagined. After all, I was expecting to have some “time off”!

That being said, I’d like to share a few insights for those who are creeping up on their graduation—likely with several more questions than answers. Here’s what I wish someone told me when I was in your shoes:

It’s okay not to land a job right away (or even several months) after graduation.

After I graduated, I ran away. Literally. I went to Thailand for 5 weeks, and almost decided to stay there for good. With all the anxiety that went into looking for a job, I chose to remove myself from the situation entirely, hoping that the distance and novelty would rejuvenate me for the job hunt ahead. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the foresight to anticipate “what’s next?” questions from friends and family there, which added to the pressure I was already feeling. Ultimately, I decided it was best to return to Seattle and figure things out through action.

When I came back, I still had no job, no plan for what was next, and no idea where I would be living. Leaning on friends, being open to more options for employment than I originally had in mind, and finding a practice to cultivate my self-esteem (yoga, reading, and listening to podcasts) helped me navigate the uncertainty without allowing my stress to become unmanageable.

Realize that your career is a mosaic of experiences; your first out-of-college job does not and will not define your greatness.

Working in the corporate retail world, it isn’t uncommon for our quarterly meetings to award employees for “30 years of service.” And while the opportunities for learning, growth, and networking are abundant, my endgame involves a different track.

I still enjoy my job, and my coworkers are especially awesome, but I’ve come to terms with the fact that, truly, a career is built across a lifetime. And for our generation, that most likely means a myriad of work experiences with different organizations. Patience is key. In the meantime, I plan to enjoy this period of my life as much as I can, while still strategizing and mapping out what will serve my future self best.

Remember to live. You’re still young and full of life.

What with understanding 401(k)’s, investing in stocks, and calculating paid time-off, make a point to remember that just because you aren’t in school anymore doesn’t mean you’re limited to “adult things.” Have fun. Be spontaneous. Go on a road trip.

This one has been especially difficult for me to remember. Unlike being a student, being in the “real world” means less structure. For an anxious, over-thinker, over-planner like myself, I find the ambiguity trickier to schedule around than when I had limited free time. Through lots of trial and error, I’ve figured out that the best time for me to do some self-development is during my commute to and from work. If I’m feeling tired, I’ll switch in a nap instead. After work, I’ll hit the gym and meal prep for the week.

By streamlining the necessities to maintain my own mental and physical health, I have time to focus on having fun—spending time with loved ones, going to community events, and exploring new places.

You will be alright. Your job search won’t be the end of you, and whatever you manage to find does not and will not define you. Be patient with yourself and your career, and remember to take care of yourself by doing the things that make you feel loved and alive.

Those “what next?” questions will only get under your skin if you allow them to. Don’t follow a cookie-cutter career just to please the haters. Next time you are asked that question, try saying “who knows!” and get comfortable with the uncertainty that surrounds your future and all our futures. Be yourself, put in the effort, add a little faith, and things will work out—even if it doesn’t match what you envisioned. The world works in mysterious ways.

“We have more faith in what we imitate than in what we originate”

—Bruce Lee