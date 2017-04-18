Photos: Celebration of Songkran at Local Buddhists Temples The International Examiner

Songkran, or Thai New Year, is Thailand’s largest national holiday, and is celebrated each year in April. Celebrations typically begin on April 13 and conclude on April 15.

On April 9, 2017, Buddhangura Buddhist Temple of Washington in Olympia hosted a Songkran celebration for local Thais and Thai Americans. Another Songkran celebration was held at Wat Washington Buddhavanaram in Auburn on April 16. Below are photos taken at the events.