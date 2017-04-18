Photos: Celebration of Songkran at Local Buddhists Temples

Songkran, or Thai New Year, is Thailand’s largest national holiday, and is celebrated each year in April. Celebrations typically begin on April 13 and conclude on April 15.
On April 9, 2017, Buddhangura Buddhist Temple of Washington in Olympia hosted a Songkran celebration for local Thais and Thai Americans. Another Songkran celebration was held at Wat Washington Buddhavanaram in Auburn on April 16. Below are photos taken at the events.
As a Buddhist ritual, pilgrims offer food (tac-bart) to monks. This ritual can be held either indoors or outdoors. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 9, 2017.
Flowers and chairs were prepared for ceremonially pouring water on monks’ hands. This rite, called rod-nam-phra, is practiced during Songkran to seek blessings for a better life. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 9, 2017.
Buddhangura Temple patrons sought blessings from monks and elders at the Songkran celebration. Sharing food with monks, elders, and others is believed to bring people more resources in the afterlife. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 9, 2017.
Traditional dances during the Songkran celebration at Buddhangura Buddhist Temple of Washington in Olympia. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 9, 2017.
Songkran Festival at Wat Washington Buddhavanaram in Auburn. Patrons participated in rod-nam-phra, seeking blessings to have peace in their lives in the new year. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 16, 2017.
Some patrons brought pictures of loved ones who had passed away. As part of Songkran rites, it is believed that the deceased will receive blessings. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 16, 2017.
A variety of Thai dishes were prepared for sale at the temple by patrons. All money raised from sales is donated to the Temple. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 16, 2017.
Dancing and colorful decorations were part of the Songkran celebration at Wat Washington Buddhavanaram in Auburn. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, April 16, 2017.
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.