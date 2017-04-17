← Previous Post

Position Available: Cantonese/Mandarin Speaking Admin Assistant

A local, family-owned company that has been providing customers with quality produce since 1946 is seeking a Cantonese/Mandarin-speaking administrative assistant. Vietnamese-speaking ability is a plus. This role will assist with taking orders in language, data entry, and bookkeeping.

The schedule for this position is five days per week, including Saturday. This role has an early morning start time. Depending on work quality, this position offers opportunities for upward movement in the company and career growth in buying/sales.

