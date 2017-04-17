Position Available: Communications Manager/Director The International Examiner

The Economic Opportunity Institute is seeking a Communications Manager/Director to support its mission of building an economy that works for everyone. EOI advances public policies that promote educational opportunity, good jobs, healthy families and workplaces, and a dignified retirement for all.

This position is responsible for communications research and planning, external communications, content creation and publications, and media relations.

The ideal candidate is a self-starter who enjoys writing and wordsmithing. They are committed to racial equity, and are passionate about designing and delivering communications projects that help turn progressive public policy ideas into reality.

Application review begins April 28, 2017. Learn more at iexaminer.org/classifieds/

EOI provides equal employment opportunity to all volunteers, employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, creed, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, religion, ancestry, marital status, or the presence of a sensory, mental or physical handicap, subject to occupational requirements and the ability to perform the job, and as provided under all governing laws, statutes and implementing authority, will make reasonable accommodations required by law to qualified individuals with disabilities.