Snapshots In Time: Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union staff, partners, and supporters hold the Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) flag at the grand opening of SMCU’s Beacon Hill Branch. Photo by Lexi Potter, February 14, 2017. The International Examiner

About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by The International Examiner The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.