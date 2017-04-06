Snapshots In Time: Deputy Mayor Hyeok Kim speaks at the grand opening of Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union’s Beacon Hill branch in Plaza Roberto Maestas, the new affordable housing complex of El Centro de la Raza. Photo by Lexi Potter, February 14, 2017. The International Examiner

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.