Snapshots In Time: Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union CEO Richard Romero (center) cuts a ribbon at the grand opening of SMCU’s Beacon Hill branch in Plaza Roberto Maestas. Also pictured: Miguel Maestas (far left), Tonita Webb (front, second from left), Pablo DeFilippi (front, third from left), Hyeok Kim (far right), and SMCU staff. Photo by Lexi Potter, February 14, 2017.
The International Examiner
April 6, 2017
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.