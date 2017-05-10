← Previous Post
2017 Advocacy Journalism Fellowship: ACLF and IE to train emerging leaders to engage, advocate for underrepresented communities

May 10, 2017
IE Editor in Chief Travis Quezon talks about interviewing skills at a citizen journalism workshop in 2016. • Courtesy Photo

The Asian Pacific Islander Community Leadership Foundation (ACLF) and the International Examiner (IE) are proud to announce the upcoming Advocacy Journalism Fellowship program, funded in part by Seattle Foundation’s VDI-Engagement Pipeline grant.

The Advocacy Journalism Fellowship program will train young Asian Pacific Americans (APAs) who aspire to be community organizers and media leaders. Leadership training from ACLF and advocacy journalism training from the IE will prepare four fellows each year to engage with and advocate for underrepresented communities.

Each year beginning in 2017, four fellows will receive months-long training and then be assigned to one of four community groups identified as being underrepresented within the larger APA community. Fellows will learn about the communities’ histories, relationships, and evolving struggles with the purpose of empowering those communities to mobilize, and providing them with an appropriate platform to make their voices heard. Each of these underrepresented communities will have pages in the print edition of the IE and web pages dedicated to their voices, issues, news coverage, and culture.

Seasoned journalist Matt Chan led several citizen journalism workshops sponsored by the IE in 2016 and 2017. Fellows part of the Advocacy Journalism Fellowship program will take part in similar journalism training workshops. • Courtesy Photo

By strengthening the voice and participation of underrepresented communities, we can allow for more equitable systems of change.

We intend to revitalize Advocacy Journalism, teaching fellows about leadership, community engagement, relationship building, compelling storytelling, journalistic integrity, newswriting, website management, video production, editing, and more.

The Advocacy Journalism Fellowship program breaks new ground for both the IE and ACLF and will train emerging young leaders in advocacy journalism for years to come. And, most importantly, this program will lay the foundation for underrepresented communities to amplify their voices.

As grassroots nonprofit organizations working to empower the APA community, ACLF and IE need your support to maximize the potential of this program and see this monumental effort through.

Please consider making a GiveBIG donation on May 10 by visiting the following websites:

Asian Pacific Islander Community Leadership Foundation (ACLF) https://www.givebigseattle.org/aclfnw

International Examiner
https://www.givebigseattle.org/iexaminer

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

