← Previous Post

Announcement: Activism Is Our Heritage – Celebrating Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month and Activism to be held May 15

The International Examiner May 2, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

 

The Master of Social Work Program at Seattle University presents a public lecture and discussion, Activism Is Our Heritage: Celebrating Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month and Activism on Monday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Seattle University’s Pigott Auditorium.

Keynote speaker Miriam Yeung, the former Executive Director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), will be featured in an evening of loud-mouthed discussion about building an intersectional, and progressive APA political movement.

Find more details about the event on the Seattle University Master of Social Work website and Facebook page.

This event is co-sponsored by Prof. Natasha T. Martin, J.D., Associate Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer (Office of Institutional Inclusion), Prof. Sharon Suh, Ph.D; Pigott-McCone Endowed Chair, and Asian Counseling and Referral Services.

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.