Announcement: Activism Is Our Heritage – Celebrating Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month and Activism to be held May 15

The Master of Social Work Program at Seattle University presents a public lecture and discussion, Activism Is Our Heritage: Celebrating Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month and Activism on Monday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Seattle University’s Pigott Auditorium.

Keynote speaker Miriam Yeung, the former Executive Director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), will be featured in an evening of loud-mouthed discussion about building an intersectional, and progressive APA political movement.

Find more details about the event on the Seattle University Master of Social Work website and Facebook page.

This event is co-sponsored by Prof. Natasha T. Martin, J.D., Associate Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer (Office of Institutional Inclusion), Prof. Sharon Suh, Ph.D; Pigott-McCone Endowed Chair, and Asian Counseling and Referral Services.