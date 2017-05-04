← Previous Post
Next Post →

Announcement: API Heritage Month Celebration on May 7

The International Examiner May 4, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration welcomes everyone to explore and experience the multifaceted cultural roots of Asia and the Pacific Islands through live performances, traditional food, and hands-on activities.
Photo from API Heritage Festival website.

The 2017 Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration happens on Sunday, May 7 from 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Seattle Center Armory’s Center House Stage. Admission is free for this family-friendly event.

The API Heritage Month Celebration at Seattle Center is a one-of-a-kind event that showcases the culture, traditions, and history of APIs through dance, music, and art. There will be children’s activities, a hum bow eating contest, and a cultural display of nations. For more information, visit apiheritage.com.

For more community announcements, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » Community, Uncategorized
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Related »

<em>Good Girls Marry Doctors</em>: What it means to be a South Asian American daughter

Good Girls Marry Doctors: What it means to be a South Asian American daughter

For multidisciplinary artist Kat Larson, art is a healing process

For multidisciplinary artist Kat Larson, art is a healing process

Ai-jen Poo and the race for a better elderly healthcare

Ai-jen Poo and the race for a better elderly healthcare

Wing Luke screening reexamines <em>Who Killed Vincent Chin?</em>

Wing Luke screening reexamines Who Killed Vincent Chin?

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.