Announcement: API Heritage Month Celebration on May 7 The International Examiner

The 2017 Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration happens on Sunday, May 7 from 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Seattle Center Armory’s Center House Stage. Admission is free for this family-friendly event.

The API Heritage Month Celebration at Seattle Center is a one-of-a-kind event that showcases the culture, traditions, and history of APIs through dance, music, and art. There will be children’s activities, a hum bow eating contest, and a cultural display of nations. For more information, visit apiheritage.com.