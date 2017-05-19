Announcement: CAPAA seeks applicants, apply by June 1 The International Examiner

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) has an advisory board made up of twelve Governor-appointed commissioners representing the state’s diverse Asian Pacific American communities. CAPAA is currently accepting applications for candidates to be on the commission through June 1.

Commissioners serve three year terms and are expected to attend CAPAA’s public board meetings that are held five times a year around the state.

For more information, visit www.capaa.wa.gov/about/board-of-commissioners.