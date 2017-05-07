Announcement: Celebrate Asia—Special appearance by A.R. Rahman on May 12 The International Examiner

Celebrate Asia happens on May 12 at S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall. The pre-concert from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. features Samuel & Althea Stroum in the Grand Lobby; Aleksa Manila as emcee; Janelle Bel Isle: Central Asian Dance Demo; Tony Fan & Ilana Ruben: Tango demo with audience participation and the Duoc Su Lion Dance Team.

The concert at 7:00 p.m. at S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium features award-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s The Flying Lotus. The program will also feature lm music from noted Japanese composers including Toru Takemitsu’s score for Lantern Festival of the Waves. For more information, visit www.seattlesymphony.org/concerttickets/calendar/2016-2017/symphony/celebrate-asia.