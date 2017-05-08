Announcement: CID Public Safety Steering Committee invites community to May 11 reception The International Examiner

The community is invited to a Public Safety Reception hosted by the The Chinatown International District Public Safety Steering Committee on May 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (program starts at 5:30 p.m.) at Four Seas Restaurant (714 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104).

The reception is open to residents, business owners, and all community members and stakeholders in the CID. This is an opportunity to meet new staff members hired by the City of Seattle and the CID Public Safety Steering Committee who are tasked with working to build a safer neighborhood. Light refreshments will be served.

New staff members include: CID Public Safety Coordinator Sonny Nguyen, Department of Neighborhoods Community Projects Manager Ben Han, and Seattle Police Department CID Community Engagement and Outreach Specialist Vicky Li.

The steering committee and new public safety staff are the result of recommendations by the CID Public Safety Task Force last year. A June 2016 report by the task force called for the creation of a steering committee composed of CID community representatives and staff of relevant City departments.

“Effective partnering and communication between the City and CID community around public safety requires ongoing and adaptive assessment of progress, strategizing and action implementation,” the June 2016 report stated. “A CID public safety ‘Steering Committee,’ made up of representatives of CID organizations and key City departmental staff, would provide ongoing guidance and problem solving assistance to ensure effective collaboration and progress toward outcomes.”

For more information, contact Sonny Nguyen at (206) 838-8718 or sonnyn@seattlechinatownid.com.

