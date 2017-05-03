Announcement: CISC 45th Annual Friendship Dinner & Auction to be held June 3 The International Examiner

CISC 45th Annual Friendship Dinner & Auction will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m., at Bell Harbor International Conference Center (2211 Alaskan Way, Pier 66, Seattle, WA 98121). The theme of this annual event is Braving the New Wave. The silent auction will be held first, while the dinner and live auction will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The cost to attend this event is $145 per person. The deadline to register for the event is May 15. To register for the dinner, please click here.

For further information, contact Fanny Yuet at fanny@cisc-seattle.org or 206-643-7029.