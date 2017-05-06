Announcement: Helping Link open house on May 10
The International Examiner
May 6, 2017
Helping Link/Một Dấu Nối is holding an open house May 10 for GiveBIG 2017. Together with Seattle Foundation, Helping Link is raising money through the annual GiveBIG fundraiser to support and empower our Vietnamese community. The event happens on May 10 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Helping Link (1032 S Jackson Street, Suite C, Seattle, WA 98104).
