Announcement: Kin On hosts “New to Medicare” Workshop

Kin On will be hosting a workshop to provide information for new Medicare patients. This workshop is geared to those who are currently enrolled as beneficiaries or considering enrolling in Medicare. Topics may include the following:
- Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage Plan
- How to choose a drug plan
- Premium payment
- How to use the Medicare website
Bring your Medicare related questions and our Medicare expert will be available to help! Please RSVP. This event is FREE.
When: June 23, Friday, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Where: Kin On Community Center (4416 S Brandon St, Seattle WA 98118)
More Info: 206.556.2237 or healthyliving@kinon.org