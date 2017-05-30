← Previous Post

Announcement: Kin On hosts “New to Medicare” Workshop

The International Examiner May 30, 2017 0
Kin On will be hosting a workshop to provide information for new Medicare patients. This workshop is geared to those who are currently enrolled as beneficiaries or considering enrolling in Medicare. Topics may include the following:

  • Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage Plan
  • How to choose a drug plan
  • Premium payment
  • How to use the Medicare website

Bring your Medicare related questions and our Medicare expert will be available to help! Please RSVP. This event is FREE.

When: June 23, Friday, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Kin On Community Center (4416 S Brandon St, Seattle WA 98118)

More Info: 206.556.2237 or healthyliving@kinon.org

 

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

