Announcement: Kin On hosts "New to Medicare" Workshop

Kin On will be hosting a workshop to provide information for new Medicare patients. This workshop is geared to those who are currently enrolled as beneficiaries or considering enrolling in Medicare. Topics may include the following:

Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage Plan

How to choose a drug plan

Premium payment

How to use the Medicare website

Bring your Medicare related questions and our Medicare expert will be available to help! Please RSVP. This event is FREE.

When: June 23, Friday, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Kin On Community Center (4416 S Brandon St, Seattle WA 98118)

More Info: 206.556.2237 or healthyliving@kinon.org