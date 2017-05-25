Announcement: Kin On hosts “Taste of Tai Chi: Charity Seminar” The International Examiner

The following event will be hosted on June 1, 2017 by Kin On:

Taste of Tai Chi: Charity Seminar to Benefit Kin On

Master Yijiao Hong from Chinese Wushu & Tai Chi Academy has partnered with three other disciples of Grandmaster Chen Zhenglei to host a charity tai chi seminar and demonstration (fundraiser). You’re all cordially invited to join this unique opportunity to learn, practice and enjoy Tai Chi. Suggested donation is $35. Please RSVP at 206.556.2237 by May 25.

When: June 1, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Kin On Community Center (4416 S Brandon St, Seattle WA 98118)

More Info: 206.556.2237 or healthyliving@kinon.org