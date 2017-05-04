Announcement: King County Council honoring Gordon Hirabayashi on May 15 The International Examiner

The Metropolitan King County Council is holding a special ceremony honoring Gordon Hirabayashi for his noble stand and personal sacrifice of liberty. The ceremony will be held at the 12th floor lobby of the King County Courthouse (516 Third Avenue, Seattle) on Monday, May 15.

On May 16, 1942, Hirabayashi was arrested and imprisoned in the King County Jail for defying Executive Order 9066 which ordered the forced removal of Japanese-Americans. The King County Council will unveil a plaque commemorating Hirabayashi and the nine months he was confined in “Tank 3C,”located on the same floor which now houses the County Council.

To RSVP, or if you have any questions, please contact Kristina Logsdon, Chief of Staff to King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, at 206-477-0623 or Kristina.logsdon@kingcounty.gov.