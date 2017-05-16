Announcement: May 17 community meeting on mixed use project at 1029 S Jackson St (Acme Poultry) The International Examiner

The Little Saigon and Chinatown International District community is invited to a community open house and informational meeting to learn about plans for the proposed mixed use project located at 1029 South Jackson Street (Acme Poultry). Intracorp will present a six-floor mixed-use project with residential above street-level retail. The project will include parking and a community-oriented market pedestrian passage that will connect S. Jackson and S. King streets. A presentation will show early designs. The developer is seeking the community’s input.

The informational meeting happens Wednesday, May 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Nisei Vets Hall (1212 South King St.). For more information, contact Lis Soldano at liss@intra-corp.com.