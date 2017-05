Announcement: Spring Bash on Friday, May 5 The International Examiner

The Filipino American Educators of Washington presents Spring Bash on Friday, May 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rainier Beach Community Club (6038 Pilgrim St., Seattle, WA 98118). There will be a light dinner, cultural performances, and door prizes. Tickets are $15 for 13-year-olds to adults and $10 for 5-to- 12-year-olds. All proceeds will benefit the FAEW Scholarship Fund. For tickets and more info, email faew1972@gmail.com.