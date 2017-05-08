← Previous Post
Announcement: Support the IE, GiveBIG through May 10

The International Examiner May 8, 2017 0
Please consider donating to support the International Examiner this GiveBIG season. Early pledges can be made now through midnight on May 9, with GiveBIG happening on May 10.

The IE has been a hub for Asian-Pacific Islander community activism since the 1970s. We are dedicated to helping young writers of color develop their journalism skills, and creating a more informed API community by sharing diverse stories. We report on API issues that often aren’t covered by mainstream media. And, our stories have changed how policymakers engage with the API community. Please support the International Examiner by visiting www.givebigseattle.org/iexaminer. For more information, visit iexaminer.org.

TAGS »
POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

