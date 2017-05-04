For multidisciplinary artist Kat Larson, art is a healing process Vriti Wadhwa

A faceless being stands still in a oral pink gown, completely covered from head to toe. Wearing a wooden headpiece, it walks around different areas on Earth as a visitor—in the mountains, surrounded by nature, even indoors. Over time, its spirit slowly begins fading away due to the deficit of love and compassion here on Earth.

This is the synopsis of The Ghost from Vega series by Seattle-based artist Kat Larson. In conversation with Frye Museum’s manager of public programs, Negarra Kudumu, Larson provided insight on art and self expression at the Town Hall Seattle.

Ursula Rose Brown, Larson’s friend and model for the work, had to depict the concept while having her face completely covered.

“I was wearing the costume, in the middle of nowhere,” Brown said. “I feel like when we went to nature, it was cool to think about Kat’s story and represent it.”

These series of videos and photography are meant to show Larson’s identity of inner self and vulnerability. Larson brings concepts of space, myth, life and death cycles to her artwork.

“My artwork is influenced through one universal energy that flows through everything,” Larson said.

Her multidisciplinary artwork includes printmaking, painting and sculptures, yet mainly focuses on performance-related installations and “video-painting.” She started off as a painter, but felt limited in that medium. Inspired by British singer Brian Eno’s song “Video Painting,” she decided to add layering of paintings in a video-like format rather than simply using paper or canvas.

After the death of a friend and family member, Larson felt the need to rejuvenate and she began practicing the art of reiki, a Japanese stress-reduction technique that also involves healing.

“Art is such a healing process for me,” Larson said. “It offers a piece of mind, clarity, confidence, and self acceptance.”

Larson found the parallel between art and healing when she was a guest visitor at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle. Larson was giving guided meditation techniques to participants, when she then asked to them translate their meditative experiences on paper as a visual element.

More than just using art as a healing mechanism, her paintings have created spaces for emotional experiences to be shared with audiences. Her focus is to create a connection with the audience in order to make it a more communal experience, one that is universally understood.

Swaying her long black hair as a paintbrush on canvas to represent her youth and femininity, staying still in a glass box of bees in order to understand purpose and the endless range of possibilities in life, or even incorporating pig blood as a sign of life and death cycles, Larson has explored and experimented with different objects in her artwork.

“Collecting dead bees teaches me tangible lessons,” Larson said. “Each bee has a purpose and follows through with that purpose for the sake of their colony.”

Larson said that the Seattle art scene has become more inclusive for women since she started out in 2000, which has opened the door to more feminine themes of healing and nurturance.

“There’s more female allies now,” Larson said. “Back then I felt isolated, I wanted to talk about the difference of being a female artist with others all the time.”

Art therapy dates back to much earlier years, where people have used pictures, stories, dances, and various art forms as energy healing processes. Psychological studies have demonstrated the impact of art therapy in healing a large spectrum of health illnesses including anxiety, trauma and stress. It can help change patterns of heart rates and brain waves, keeping people calm and focused.

Sarah Panda, meditation instructor at yoga and meditation center Art of Living in Seattle, agrees with Larson’s views on art.

“Artwork is about creativity, and meditation takes you to that source of creativity and inspiration,” Panda said. “A lot of times people experience different and unique ideas during their daily meditation practices.”

For her upcoming projects, Larson wants to focus on space. She visualizes a church located on a cliff, where one walks through a tunnel leading to a doorway. There, an amphitheatre-like structure stands amidst blue skies and complete nature.

“Art is not just space, it’s a movement,” Larson said. “It brings people together with meaningful conversation.”