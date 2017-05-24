‘Here Lies Love’ brings to life the restoration of democracy in the Philippines Roxanne Ray

One of the Seattle Repertory Theatre’s latest offerings explores the subject of democracy onstage, while depicting the controversial rise and fall of Imelda Marcos, the spouse of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Here Lies Love, a play by David Byrne of the Talking Heads and Fatboy Slim, is about the non-violent restoration of democratic rule in the Philippines in 1986. The play has been extended through June 18.

Under Ferdinand Marcos, 3,257 people were killed by the military over a period of 10 years from 1975 to 1985, according to American historian Alfred W. McCoy. An estimated 35,000 were tortured, and some 70,000 were arrested. In 1981 in Seattle, Silme Domingo and Gene Viernes, two young Filipino American civil rights activists and labor union leaders, were assassinated outside of their union offices. Their deaths came at the hands of hired gunmen who were found to be working for corrupt Local 37 president Tony Baruso and under the order of Ferdinand Marcos. The assassination was the only time a foreign head of state has been held responsible for the deaths of Americans on American soil.(In commemoration of the 36th anniversary of their murders, LELO-Seattle will hold their annual event on Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Filipino Community Center).

The path to the role of Imelda Marcos—spouse of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos—was a long one for actor Jaygee Macapugay. “I’ve been a fan of Here Lies Love long before I was ever cast in it,” Macapugay said. “In 2010, my good friend Dave Iskra told me about a concept album by David Byrne, about the life of Imelda Marcos. I bought the album and loved it.”

Many auditions later, Macapugay was finally cast as understudy to seven roles in the show. “Booking Here Lies Love was a lesson in never giving up!” she said.

Now that she has been cast in the lead role of Imelda Marcos, Macapugay says her favorite aspect of her character is her complexity. “Imelda was, and still is, an extremely controversial figure among Filipinos,” Macapugay said. “She is venerated by some, despised by many others.”

This complexity is found throughout the show, as the other main historical figures in the show also had their supporters and detractors. Actor Mark Bautista reported mixed feelings about his character, Ferdinand Marcos, while considering his favorite aspects about the man. “I am in awe of his intelligence and bravery, going through all his ordeals in life and yet remaining strong,” Bautista said. “I admire his love for his mom and for Imelda.”

But Bautista also acknowledges the other side of Marcos. “It’s a challenge for me balancing his weaknesses from his strengths as a person and as a political leader and that thin line between being bad from good and conveying it through acting,” he said.

The main antagonist to Marcos likewise embodies both popularity and hatred. “I play Ninoy Aquino and he is the rebel leader against the Marcos government,” said actor Conrad Ricamora. “I like how he is concerned with giving power to the people and not to politicians.”

And yet, the reactions of the audience to Aquino’s strengths were varied. “I remember during the last run we would have very opinionated audience members,” Ricamora said. “One time and older woman during the show shouted out ‘scoundrel!’”

Beyond the complexity of characterization, Macapugay reports additional challenges in portraying a historical figure, rather than a fictional character. “As an actor, my job is to live truthfully under imaginary, given circumstances,” she said. “However, with the role of Imelda Marcos, the circumstances were very real, and at times her views on those circumstances caused anger and celebration. My job was to find the humanity in Imelda Marcos, just like any other role.”

Actor Ricamora agreed that Aquino’s legacy offered further challenges for an actor. “Making someone who is so iconic and worshipped as a hero” was difficult, he said, “and thinking about him as a human being with flaws, not just a hero.”

On top of these character-related challenges, the show’s setting is exceptionally demanding. “Here Lies Love is different from any show I’ve ever done, and probably ever will,” Macapugay said. “It’s a musical set in a real dance club, a 360-degree experience where platforms open, close, and change shape, with an audience who are mainly on their feet, basically as club-goers.”

Ricamora echoes those sentiments. “It’s a completely immersive experience where we perform in and around the audience, and there’s also 360-degree video,” he said. “It’s unlike any show I’ve ever been a part of.”

But audiences who saw the show in London can expect some surprises. “This Seattle show is a bit different from the one in New York and London,” Bautista said. “Primarily because we’re using a proscenium-type theatre, and we added something to the choreography and staging.”

Audience members have the option of seating, however. “Now that we’re in Seattle, we’ve also incorporated a lot more seating, from tiered gallery seating on both sides of the club, to more traditional balcony seating,” Macapugay said. “The challenge as an actor is to play to all four walls, from the dance floor to the top of the balcony, while maintaining the intimacy of the storytelling. Through careful staging, we hope we’ll be able to give love to everyone in our audience.”

And this hope is what inspires Macapugay the most. “To get paid doing what I love to do is a dream come true,” she said. “It’s extremely difficult to choose a life as an actor – the instability, the rejection when you don’t book the job, the lack of good and challenging material.”

But now, Macapugay says all the effort and past disappointment has been worth it. “Here Lies Love is my dream show,” she said. “It’s the hardest work I’ve ever done as a professional actor, yet it’s also the most fulfilling work to date.”

‘Here Lies Love’ runs through June 18, at the Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer Street, Seattle. For more information, visit www.seattlerep.org/Plays/1617/HL/Synopsis.